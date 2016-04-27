FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant says new CEO Papa will get base salary of $1.5 mln
April 27, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant says new CEO Papa will get base salary of $1.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says new CEO Papa will get base salary of $1.5 million, target annual bonus equal to 150 percent of his base salary

* Within 30 days following commencement date, Papa to get cash payment of $8 million

* In connection with entering into employment agreement, Papa will receive 373,367 restricted share units

* Papa to get $8 million to compensate for equity-based compensation forfeited in connection with termination of employment with Perrigo Source - 1.usa.gov/1N0Qadd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

