BRIEF-B2gold Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million
April 28, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-B2gold Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp

* B2gold corp. Reports quarterly gold production for first quarter 2016

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than in same period in 2015

* Qtrly gold sales of 120,899 ounces

* Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million

* Says on track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces

* Says masbate mine gold production exceeded budget by 16%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

