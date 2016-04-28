BRIEF-B2gold Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million

April 28 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp

* B2gold corp. Reports quarterly gold production for first quarter 2016

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than in same period in 2015

* Qtrly gold sales of 120,899 ounces

* Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million

* Says on track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces

* Says masbate mine gold production exceeded budget by 16%

