#Switzerland Market Report
April 28, 2016 / 4:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schindler Q1 net profit CHF 182 mln, up 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding Ag

* Press release: selected key figures as of march 31, 2016

* Says in Q1 of 2016, orders received totaled CHF 2467 million, an increase of 1.0 pct

* Qtrly revenue grew by 1.8 pct to CHF 2 176 million (+3.3 pct in local currencies)

* Qtrly operating profit (EBIT) improved by 5.9 pct to CHF 235 million (+9.5 pct in local currencies)

* Says EBIT margin rose from 10.4 pct to 10.8 pct in Q1

* Says Q1 net profit was CHF 182 million, exceeding result for Q1 of 2015 by 8.3 pct

* Elevator and escalator market to experience slight decline in 2016 due primarily to the weakening of the Chinese market and Latin America

* Markets in Asia-Pacific excluding China & in Europe likely to achieve moderate growth; North America expected to display good growth in 2016

* Says expects to generate an increase in revenue of around 3 pct to 7 pct in local currencies for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

