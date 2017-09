April 28 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* Outlook 2016: revenue expected to increase by 3 pct to 7 pct in local currencies

* Outlook 2016: net profit 2016 forecast to be issued with publication of half-year results

* Outlook 2016: growth strategy and focus on margins unchanged

* Outlook 2016: markets expected to slightly decline Source text - bit.ly/2386xX1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)