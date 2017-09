April 28 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Q1 sales EUR 362.0 million ($410.29 million) versus EUR 350.1 million year ago

* Confirms its financial targets for 2016

* Sees 2016 specialty care sales growth year-on-year in excess of 10.0%

* Sees 2016 slight primary care sales growth year-on-year

* Sees 2016 core operating margin of around 21%