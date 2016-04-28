BRIEF-Kungsleden signs 20-year lease agreement with Kista Hotel Apartments

April 28 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden has signed a 20-year lease agreement with the hotel operator Kista Hotel Apartments for an apartment hotel in the property Holar 1 in Kista, involving the entire property with a total area of 6,000 sqm

* Pening is expected to take place during spring 2018

* Total investment accounts to 130 million Swedish crowns ($16.08 million)

* Lease will lower Kungsleden’s total vacancy rate in Kista City with 4.2 pct to 11.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0823 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)