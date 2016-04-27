FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nintendo Of America announces planned sale of majority interest in Seattle Mariners
April 27, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nintendo Of America announces planned sale of majority interest in Seattle Mariners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Nintendo Of America:

* Planned sale of majority interest in seattle mariners to members of current ownership group; specific details of deal not disclosed

* Valuation of $1.4 billion for fae’s holdings (team and rsn) was used as basis for sale

* As part of deal and at closing, current CEO Howard Lincoln will retire, and John Stanton will replace him as chairman and CEO

* Says will retain 10 pct stake in team, remainder of its holdings will be sold to other members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

