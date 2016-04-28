FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SoCalGas statement on LA superior court granted motion
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 4:13 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoCalGas statement on LA superior court granted motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas-

* Media statement on court’s decision to extend temporary relocation of Porter Ranch area residents

* “we are disappointed in court’s ruling and we are evaluating our options”

* LA superior court granted motion by LA county for preliminary injunction to continue relocation for porter ranch residents

* Will continue to transition those who choose to remain relocated into temporary residence apartments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
