BRIEF-SoCalGas statement on LA superior court granted motion

April 27 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas-
* Media statement on court’s decision to extend temporary relocation of Porter Ranch area residents
* “we are disappointed in court’s ruling and we are evaluating our options”
* LA superior court granted motion by LA county for preliminary injunction to continue relocation for porter ranch residents
* Will continue to transition those who choose to remain relocated into temporary residence apartments
