April 28 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Alpiq sells AEK stake

* Alpiq has sold its 38.7 pct share in AEK energie AG (AEK) in Solothurn to BKW

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the price

* Alpiq will use the proceeds from the sale to further reduce net debt Source text - bit.ly/1YUWkvU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)