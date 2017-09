April 28 (Reuters) - Sygnia Ltd :

* Total assets under management and administration as at 31 march 2016 are R146 billion (September 30, 2015: R137 billion)

* This excludes assets associated with acquisition of Gallet Group Employee Benefits Proprietary Limited