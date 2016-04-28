FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordax Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 119 mln
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordax Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 119 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Nordax Group AB :

* Q1 loan portfolio increased by 13.9 pct in constant currencies

* Q1 total operating income amounted to 280 million Swedish crowns ($34.64 million) versus 218 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 119 million crowns versus 80 million crowns year ago

* Financial targets are to maintain sustainable return on average net loans through the cycle on a 12-month rolling basis of above 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0837 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
