BRIEF-Nordax Q1 operating profit rises to SEK 119 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Nordax Group AB :

* Q1 loan portfolio increased by 13.9 pct in constant currencies

* Q1 total operating income amounted to 280 million Swedish crowns ($34.64 million) versus 218 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 119 million crowns versus 80 million crowns year ago

* Financial targets are to maintain sustainable return on average net loans through the cycle on a 12-month rolling basis of above 3 percent