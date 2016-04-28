FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q1 net profit rises 19.4 pct yr/yr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 28, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q1 net profit rises 19.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Megafon says:

* Q1 net profit increased by 19.4 percent, year-on-year, to 8.8 billion roubles ($135 million);

* Q1 consolidated revenue increased 1.6 percent y-o-y to 75.15 billion roubles;

* Q1 OIBDA decreased by 5.4 percent y-o-y to 30.25 billion roubles;

* OIBDA margin was 40.2 percent vs 43.2 percent in Q1 2015;

* Free cash flow amounted to 8.9 billion roubles;

* Revises guidance for capital expenditures for 2016, anticipates that this will not exceed 70 billion roubles;

* We maintain our previously announced guidance and reiterate that we expect our revenue growth in 2016 to be flat to low single digits, the OIBDA to be in the range of 120 - 126 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1180 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.