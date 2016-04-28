BRIEF-Telenet Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 2 pct to 262.1 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Q1 rebased revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 pct and 2 pct, respectively, to 552.5 million euros ($626.20 million) and 262.1 million euros, including Base Company NV since February 12, 2016

* Q1 net triple-play subscriber growth and continued traction for our entertainment propositions drove a 5 pct YOY increase in arpu per customer relationship to 52.3 euro

* Strong triple-play net subscriber growth leading to 1,109,000 triple-play subscribers at March 31, 2016 (+6 pct YOY)

* Q1 net loss of 8.6 million euros impacted by a 59.3 million euros loss on derivative financial instruments

* Rebased adjusted EBITDA in pivotal year 2016 is expected to remain stable versus 2015

* Anticipates 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA growth over next three years including Base

* Q1 revenue 561 million euros in Reuters poll, Q1 operating profit 142 million euros in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)