FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telenet Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 2 pct to 262.1 mln euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenet Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 2 pct to 262.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Q1 rebased revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 pct and 2 pct, respectively, to 552.5 million euros ($626.20 million) and 262.1 million euros, including Base Company NV since February 12, 2016

* Q1 net triple-play subscriber growth and continued traction for our entertainment propositions drove a 5 pct YOY increase in arpu per customer relationship to 52.3 euro

* Strong triple-play net subscriber growth leading to 1,109,000 triple-play subscribers at March 31, 2016 (+6 pct YOY)

* Q1 net loss of 8.6 million euros impacted by a 59.3 million euros loss on derivative financial instruments

* Rebased adjusted EBITDA in pivotal year 2016 is expected to remain stable versus 2015

* Anticipates 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA growth over next three years including Base

* Q1 revenue 561 million euros in Reuters poll, Q1 operating profit 142 million euros in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.