BRIEF-Efg International buys UBI Banca International (Luxembourg)
April 28, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Efg International buys UBI Banca International (Luxembourg)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - EFG International AG says

* Has agreed to acquire the Luxembourg-based private banking activities of UBI Banca International (Luxembourg) S.A. with approx. Eur 3.6 billion of client assets

* Says subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2017

* UBI’s branches in Madrid and Munich are excluded from the transaction, as are its fiduciary and corporate banking activities

* Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
