April 28 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* BKW acquires majority stake in AEK Energie (AEK)

* BKW is to acquire Alpiq’s 38.7 pct stake in AEK Energie AG

* It will therefore hold a stake of over 93 per cent in the Solothurn-based energy provider Source text - bit.ly/1rB9Z17 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)