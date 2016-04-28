FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 322 mln, above expectations
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 322 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest :

* Q1 pre-tax profit 322 million Norwegian crowns ($39.55 million) (Reuters poll 290 million crowns)

* Q1 loan losses 26 million crowns (Reuters poll 70.2 million crowns)

* Q1 net interest income 609 million crowns (Reuters poll 570 million crowns)

* Bank is on schedule with measures to ensure a flat cost development in 2016 and 2017

* Bank’s capital accumulation plan assumes that dividend for 2016 will in the lower part of the interval

* Dividend policy prescribes a 50-80 pct cash dividend of the equity certificate holders’ share of profits

* Previous expectation of write-downs somewhere in region of 250-300 million crowns in 2016 still applies, but withpre-ponderance of probability that figure will be in lower part of interval

* A slightly lower return on equity is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1420 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.