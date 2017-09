April 28 (Reuters) - Agrob Immobilien AG :

* Q1 total output 2.86 million euros, up 3.4 percent

* Q1 revenue up 0.7 percent at 2.76 million euros

* Q1 EBIT 1.20 million euros versus 1.26 million euros year ago

* Sees 2016 total output of 11.2 million euros to 11.3 million euros and a profit of 1.9 million to 2.0 million euros after tax and netpension expense Source text - bit.ly/1SBVe4G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)