FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vossloh Q1 net sales 240.1 million euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 28, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vossloh Q1 net sales 240.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* EBIT of vossloh group improved considerably to 2.3 million euros ($2.61 million) in the first quarter of 2016

* Order backlog for group on March 31, 2016 of 1,080.7 million euros remained at a high level (previous year: 1,147.7 million euros)

* Q1 net sales 240.1 million euros versus 259.8 million euros year ago

* Orders received in first quarter were significantly higher than sales and amounted to 289.6 million euros as compared to 265.5 million euros in previous year

* Confirms forecast for group sales and EBIT development for the year

* For FY 2016, continues to anticipate sales between 1.2 billion and 1.3 billion euros (2015: 1,200.7 million euros) and further continuous improvement in operational profitability

* For 2017, on the basis of the current group structure, expects an EBIT margin of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent

* Is still planning to sell the remaining activities of the transportation division, which is to lead to a further improvement in profitability Source text - bit.ly/1UiwlPP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.