FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S Immo FY 2015 gross profit of 105.2 mln euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S Immo FY 2015 gross profit of 105.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* Dividend expected to be raised to 0.30 euros

* Generated rental income of 111.7 million euros ($126.52 million)in 2015 (2014: 111.8 mln euros)

* Total revenues amounted to 190.7 mln euros in 2015, slightly higher than in previous year (2014: 188.5 mln euros)

* FY 2015 gross profit totalled 105.2 mln euros (2014: 105.7 mln euros)

* EBITDA for 2015 financial year came to 88.7 mln euros (2014: 89.8 mln euros)

* FY EBIT improved to 165.7 mln euros (2014: 138.7 mln euros), an increase of 19.4%

* In 2016 financial year, S Immo expects to see a further improvement in FFO (funds from operations) compared with 2015

* FY net income of 77.2 mln euros (2014: 33.8 mln euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.