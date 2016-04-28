FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icade Q1 consolidated revenue up 4.7 pct at 321.5 million euros
April 28, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Icade Q1 consolidated revenue up 4.7 pct at 321.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Icade SA :

* Q1 revenue on a like-for-like basis went up by 2.2 pct across all its businesses

* Q1 consolidated revenue 321.5 million euros ($364.71 million) versus 307.0 million year euros ago, up 4.7 pct

* Q1 rental income 93.8 million euros, increase of 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Q1 rental income 93.8 million euros, decrease of 3.1 pct on reported basis

* 2016 outlook confirmed: target growth in net current cash flow around 3 pct

* Sees financial occupancy rate by + 5 pct by 2018/2019

* Proposes FY dividend of 3.73 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1SLRDmR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

