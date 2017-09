April 28 (Reuters) - Platzer :

* Q1 rental income 157 million Swedish crowns ($19.46 million) versus 139 million crowns a year ago

* Q1 income from property management improved by 14 percent year on year to 67 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0668 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)