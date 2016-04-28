BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs FY consolidated revenues at 61.9 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs Ag

* FY 2015 consolidated revenues fell by 16 per cent to 61.9 million euros

* FY loss for shareholders of parent company improved in annual comparison, from -20.7 million euros to -17.8 million euros

* FY EBITDA improved by 71 per cent from 17.1 million euros in 2014 to 29.3 million euros

* Write-Downs and losses from remeasurement for russian properties in amount of -39.2 million euros caused FY EBIT to decrease from -5.2 million euros to -9.9 million euros

* Revenue contractions at hotels catering largely to russian guests and reduction of number of rooms due to hotel sales were reflected in a 12 pct decline in FY total hotel revenues