BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs FY consolidated revenues at 61.9 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs FY consolidated revenues at 61.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs Ag

* FY 2015 consolidated revenues fell by 16 per cent to 61.9 million euros

* FY loss for shareholders of parent company improved in annual comparison, from -20.7 million euros to -17.8 million euros

* FY EBITDA improved by 71 per cent from 17.1 million euros in 2014 to 29.3 million euros

* Write-Downs and losses from remeasurement for russian properties in amount of -39.2 million euros caused FY EBIT to decrease from -5.2 million euros to -9.9 million euros

* Revenue contractions at hotels catering largely to russian guests and reduction of number of rooms due to hotel sales were reflected in a 12 pct decline in FY total hotel revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
