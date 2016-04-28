FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says total order book currently stronger than previous yr
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey says total order book currently stronger than previous yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc :

* Trading statement for period covering 1 January 2016 to today

* With a strong forward order book and high-quality landbank, we are well positioned for remainder of year and beyond.”

* Performing well, with increased customer demand for our homes and good access to mortgages driving strong sales rates - CEO

* In first four months of 2016, new build housing market remained very positive across most geographies

* Our total order book currently stands at 8,811 homes (2015 week 16: 8,200 homes), excluding legal completions to date

* Also increased total order book value by 16.6 pct to approximately 2,168 million stg from equivalent point last year (2015 week 16: approximately 1,859 million stg)

* Our strategic land pipeline stood at c.105k potential plots, as at end of March 2016

* Rate of build cost inflation has reduced, and we continue to anticipate underlying build cost increases of 3-4 pct in 2016

* Uncertainty surrounding european union referendum has not impacted trading to date

* Remain on track to deliver good progress towards all of our medium term targets in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
