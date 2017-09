April 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Banks takes £790 million charge to buy back bonds

* There was a charge of £115 million to cover retail conduct matters. No further provision has been taken for PPI, where complaint levels over three months have been around 8,500 per week on average, broadly in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill)