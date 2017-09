April 28 (Reuters) - Keyyo SA :

* FY net profit EUR 2.3 million ($2.61 million) versus EUR 1.3 million year ago

* FY EBIT 1.94 million euros, up 67.2%

* FY recurring operating profit EUR 2.1 million versus EUR 1.3 million year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.35 per share

* Sees 2016 recurring operating income stable compared to 2015

* Says new year will generate organic growth of its sales