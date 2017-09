April 28 (Reuters) - SIPH SA :

* FY net loss group share EUR 2.6 million ($2.95 million) versus loss of EUR 45.0 million year ago

* FY current operating income EUR 5.0 million versus loss of EUR 66.5 million year ago

* Expects production 228,000 tons in 2016, growth of 22%, and restated 400,000 tons in 2025 Source text: bit.ly/1N1FzyD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)