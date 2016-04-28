BRIEF-Kenmare Resources enters into conditional deal with King Ally

April 28 (Reuters) - Kenmare Resources Plc :

* Conditional $100 million subscription agreement as part of a proposed capital restructuring

* Has entered into a conditional subscription and relationship agreement with King Ally Holdings in respect of a proposed investment by King Ally in Kenmare

* Proposed investment is in respect of $100 million and is on basis that King Ally would hold not more than 29.9 pct of enlarged co following capital restructuring

* Significant number of uncertainties remain and there can be no certainty that capital restructuring, including investment by King Ally, will be completed