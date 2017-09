April 28 (Reuters) - Synthomer Plc :

* Europe and North America segment performed better than strong Q1 2015

* Group continues to be cash generative, with net debt reducing from 77.4 mln stg to 62.2 mln stg as at March 31 2016

* Positive start to 2016, in line with expectations

* View for full year 2016 remains unchanged