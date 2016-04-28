BRIEF-Hosken proposes specific repurchase of HCI shares

April 28 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* Concluded repurchase agreements with parties relared to certain directors of HCI and units, and Southern African clothing and textile workers’ union

* HCI will acquire in aggregate up to 16,140,000 HCI ordinary shares

* HCI and Squirewood have agreed to acquire following HCI shares at a price of R105.00 per HCI share

* Repurchase price of R105.00 per HCI share represents a discount of - 13.9 pct to closing price on Friday, April 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)