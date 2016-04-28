BRIEF-Ericsson to buy 'C'shares for 2016 compensation scheme

April 28 (Reuters) - Ericsson :

* Reg-Ericsson resolves on an acquisition offer for c shares for LTV 2016

* The offer is part of the financing of Ericsson’s Long-Term Variable Compensation Programme 2016 and includes all 26,100,000 C shares which Ericsson has previously decided to issue to AB Industrivärden and Investor AB for the programme.

* Payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash with SEK 5 per share.

* Once all 26,100,000 C shares have been acquired by Ericsson, the Board intends to convert them to B shares