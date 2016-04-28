FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ericsson to buy 'C'shares for 2016 compensation scheme
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 28, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ericsson to buy 'C'shares for 2016 compensation scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Ericsson :

* Reg-Ericsson resolves on an acquisition offer for c shares for LTV 2016

* The offer is part of the financing of Ericsson’s Long-Term Variable Compensation Programme 2016 and includes all 26,100,000 C shares which Ericsson has previously decided to issue to AB Industrivärden and Investor AB for the programme.

* Payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash with SEK 5 per share.

* Once all 26,100,000 C shares have been acquired by Ericsson, the Board intends to convert them to B shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.