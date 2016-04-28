FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlson sale of Carlson Hotels includes stake in Rezidor, Rezidor says
April 28, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carlson sale of Carlson Hotels includes stake in Rezidor, Rezidor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Rezidor

* Rezidor hotel group: Sale of Carlson Hotels Inc to HNA Tourism Group

* Carlson has announced the sale of Carlson Hotels Inc to the Chinese Group HNA

* Rezidor says transaction includes Carlson stake in Rezidor Hotel Group AB, representing 51.3 percent of shares outstanding

* Rezidor says has no further information regarding the transaction or HNA’s intentions with its holding in Rezidor following completion of the transaction or a possible offer to Rezidor’s other shareholders

* Says assumes this will be clarified in the near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
