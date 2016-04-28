FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Millicom says 84 pct accepts its tender offers
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 28, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Millicom says 84 pct accepts its tender offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Millicom announces the success of its tender offers

* Says with holders of 84.2 pct, representing sek 1,684,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of all sek bonds, accepting millicom’s offers in either early tender offer and regular tender offer

* The Regular Tender Offer is expected to settle on 2 May 2016.

* After settlement, SEK 64,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Fixed Rate Notes (25.6 pct) and SEK 252,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Floating Rate Notes (14.4 pct) will remain outstanding. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.