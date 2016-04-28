FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish mBank expects PLN 1 bln in 2016 net, PLN 320-340 million in bank tax
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 8:57 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish mBank expects PLN 1 bln in 2016 net, PLN 320-340 million in bank tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - mBank :

* Poland’s No.4 lender and Commerzbank unit mBank expects its 2016 net profit to fall to around 1 billion zlotys ($258.3 million) from 1.3 billion last year, its Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said.

* The lender expects to pay 320-340 million zlotys of bank tax in 2016, around 350 million next year, mBank’s Chief Financial Officer Juergen Hessenmueller said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8709 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

