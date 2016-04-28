FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sygnis FY 2015 revenue of 0.6 mln euros
#Healthcare
April 28, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Fy 2015 revenue in line with guidance and increased to 0.6 million euros ($680,580.00)(2014: 0.4 million euros)

* Fy operating loss before one-off items mostly unchanged at 3.2 million euros

* Expects revenues for 2016 in range of 1.2 million to 1.5 million euros, with strong upside potential for 2017

* Expects net loss for 2016 to be significantly lower than in 2015

* Total assets at December 31, 2015 increased to 14.0 million euros, compared to 12.5 million euros at end of 2014

* Reported net loss for 2015 was 4.0 million euros(2014: 3.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
