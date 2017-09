April 28 (Reuters) - Bure Equity AB :

* Q1 total revenue 30.2 million Swedish crowns ($3.75 million) versus 1.27 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 75.4 million crowns versus profit 1.14 billion crowns year ago

* Net asset value as per March 31 was 86.24 Swedish crowns per share versus 87.40 crowns per share at year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0560 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)