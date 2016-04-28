BRIEF-Zumtobel plans to close production plant in Usingen, Germany

April 28 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG :

* Planning to close production plant in Usingen, Germany

* Including planned closure of production plant in Usingen, restructuring expenses of Zumtobel Group for entire 2015/16 financial year now total approximately 35 million euros ($39.72 million)

* Primary concern is to find socially responsible solutions for 156 employees who will be affected by closure

* Is also planning to take its Medicals product portfolio off market