BRIEF-Invision Q1 total revenues of 3.120 million euros
April 28, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invision Q1 total revenues of 3.120 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Invision AG :

* Q1 total revenues increased by 7 percent to 3.120 million euros ($3.54 million)(3m 2015: 2.924 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT of 0.782 million euros, thereby improving its operating result by 55 percent (3m 2015: 0.506 million euros)

* For financial years of 2016 and 2017 each, executive board expects a decline in project revenues and an increase in subscription revenues as well as an increase in profits

* Q1 consolidated group result improved by 23 percent to eur 0.663 million (3m 2015: 0.538 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/1VDQ9hX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

