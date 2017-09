April 28 (Reuters) - Balatacilar :

* Signs 500,000 lira ($177,242.11) loan agreement with Turk Ekonomi Bankasi

* Signs 1.0 million lira value credit guarantee fund loan agreement

* Says both loans to have 36 month installments Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8210 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)