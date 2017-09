April 28 (Reuters) - Sabaf SpA :

* Q1 prelim sales 30.9 million euros ($35.08 million), down 17 percent year on year

* Sees lower Q2 sales compared to Q2 2015

* Expects in FY 2016 a slight decrease in sales and profitability Source text: bit.ly/1QChOYt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)