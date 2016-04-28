FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays targets "clean and prosperous" 2018 as restructuring continues
April 28, 2016 / 10:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barclays targets "clean and prosperous" 2018 as restructuring continues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc AGM statement

* We are well on track to meet our 2016 guidance for core business of a cost level of £12.8 billion, and we have an eye on our longer term target of a group cost to income ratio below 60%.

* We are working with aim of achieving a significantly improved 2017 financial outcome, and ultimately a clean and prosperous year in 2018. By this time, new two-bank structure will be fully operational, and hopefully, a respectable dividend level reintroduced.

* Following sell down of barclays africa group and exit of non-core, we would expect group full-time employees to reduce by some 50,000 people to end around 80,000.

* Challenge we face is enormous, complex and will take time

* Evolution of board will continue in period ahead, including addition of a number of new non-executive male and female directors, including future chairman of barclays uk, which will become our ring-fenced bank.

* We are first of all very focussed on removing other main drag on returns - drag generated by fines for past conduct issues. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

