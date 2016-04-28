FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morizon buys Finpack
April 28, 2016

BRIEF-Morizon buys Finpack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Morizon SA :

* Buys Finpack Sp. z o.o. for 2.1 million zlotys ($542,900) and 3.4 million of Morizon’s series G shares at the issue price of 1.41 zloty per share

* Finpack has been acquired from Alterium Holding Sp. z o.o. and Szczecin-based Polish Entrepreneurs Foundation

* Finpack creates financial software, in its product portfolio it has among others, FinBroker, FinPartner, FinLead, FinRate and FinCRM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

