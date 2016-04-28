BRIEF-Novo Nordisk announces positive results from semaglutide trial

April 28 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Says semaglutide significantly reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in Sustain 6 trial

* Says trial achieved its primary endpoint of showing non-inferiority of major cardiovascular events with semaglutide compared with placebo

* Says trial showed a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular risk

* Says safety profile of semaglutide in Sustain 6 was as expected

* Says expects to file semaglutide for regulatory review in the United States and the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2016