April 28 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Reaches deal to buy 100 percent of Pepe World SL, Pepe Mobile SL, Pepe Latam SL and Pepe Energy SL with all units(Pepephone) for 158 million euros ($179 million)

* Pepephone is a Spanish mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1NCo9IQ]

($1 = 0.8807 euros)