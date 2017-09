April 28 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Says receives largest data center order for single installation to date

* Order will result in revenue to Asetek in range of $1-1.5 million in 2016

* Order for RackCDU with Direct-to-Chip cooling loops is to satisfy an undisclosed customer installation in Asia