April 28 (Reuters) - Rentech

* On april 27 entered cooperation agreement with lone star value management.certain affiliates and kevin rendino

* Board appointed kevin rendino as an independent director

* Rentech inc says rendino was also appointed to finance committee of board and compensation committee of board Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VUgV6i) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)