April 28 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* A Schulman Inc says expanded its masterbatch production capacity in China to serve growing demand in region

* A Schulman Inc says opened a new color masterbatch facility in Changshu High Tech Industrial Park CEDZ, Jiangsu, China