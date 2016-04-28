FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BorgWarner expects lower growth from Remy's commercial vehicle business
April 28, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BorgWarner expects lower growth from Remy's commercial vehicle business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Borgwarner Inc

* “We believe that diesel gas mix will slowly evolve and shift a little more to gas over the next couple of years” - conf call

* “Wahler restructuring element obviously has taken longer than what we’d anticipated” - conf call

* Revises fy net sales forecast primarily due to lower growth expectations from Remy’s commercial vehicle business - conf call

* Not seeing any slowdown in dialogue and discussion around the need for technology to drive better fuel economy - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

