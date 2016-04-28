BRIEF-Charter Communications expect the California PUC to approve Time Warner transaction on May 12 - Conf Call

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Says “Very pleased with the progress of closing of time warner transaction” - Conf Call on Time Warner merger

* Says “We expect the California PUC to approve transaction on May 12” - Conf Call on Time Warner merger

* Says “Decided to call the new company as charter” - Conf Call

* Says “At close of deal, we will pause any new digital rollouts for both company’s and then restart them” - Conf Call

* Says “Total operating expense grew by $85 million or 5.4% year-over-year” - Conf Call

* Says “Transition OPEX accounting for $21 million of our total OPEX this quarter” - Conf Call

* Charter Communications says “Programming expense grew by $37 million accounting for just under half of the year over year increase in total operating expense” - Conf Call

* Charter Communications says “5.5% increase in first quarter programming expenses was driven by contractual rate increases, growth in our video customer base” - Conf Call

* Charter Communications says “First quarter capital expenditures totaled $429 million or $53 million from the M&A transaction spend” - Conf Call

* Charter Communications says “Q2 results will reflect a full quarter for legacy Charter plus double periods for TWC and Bright House” - Conf Call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)