BRIEF-Cofinimmo Q1 net profit group share at 0.4 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Q1 net profit group share 0.4 million euros ($453,320.00) versus loss of 5.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 property result 49.3 million euros versus 50.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 occupancy rate of 95.1 pct versus 94.9 pct at Dec. 31, 2015

* Confirmation of the forecasted net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - Group share (EPRA Result) for the entire 2016 financial year : 6.19 EUR per share Source text: bit.ly/1VUVqlM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)