FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eos Imaging 2015 operating loss stable at 6.7 million euro
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 28, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eos Imaging 2015 operating loss stable at 6.7 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Eos Imaging Sa :

* 2015 operating loss stable at 6.7 million euro ($7.6 million)

* Net loss for full year 2015 was 7.2 million euro, compared with a net loss of 5.2 million euro in previous year

* First-Quarter 2016 revenue up 60 pct to 5.33 million euro

* Strong revenue growth of 60 pct in Q1 2016, including excellent momentum in United States and Europe

* Cash position: 14 million euro at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.