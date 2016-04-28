BRIEF-Eos Imaging 2015 operating loss stable at 6.7 million euro

April 28 (Reuters) - Eos Imaging Sa :

* 2015 operating loss stable at 6.7 million euro ($7.6 million)

* Net loss for full year 2015 was 7.2 million euro, compared with a net loss of 5.2 million euro in previous year

* First-Quarter 2016 revenue up 60 pct to 5.33 million euro

* Strong revenue growth of 60 pct in Q1 2016, including excellent momentum in United States and Europe

* Cash position: 14 million euro at December 31, 2015